Outlook on the Halloumi Cheese Global Market to 2027 - by Type, End-use and Nature

Halloumi cheese is semi-hard cheese with its color varying from white to depending on the ingredients and production process. This cheese can be consumed raw, but is often grilled, fried, or grated over a hot dish. Traditionally, the halloumi cheese was a type of cheese produced in the Cypriot region between the Middle East and Europe called Cyprus. Halloumi cheese is traditionally made from ovine milk. The production method and the end product are often different throughout Cyprus creating confusion as to what is the correct way of producing halloumi cheese. The global halloumi cheese market was valued at $421.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $737.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2027.



The growth of the halloumi cheese market can be attributed to growing cross-cultural interaction due to frequent travel. Moreover, the growing culture of dining out has further benefitted the market. Halloumi cheese is also considered a vial meat replacement for vegetarian cohort of the global population as it remains hard even after grilling. Furthermore, a The rise in the number of food service outlets and growing adoption of halloumi cheese in such outlets further drive the market growth. However, ingredient adulteration act as the major restraint for the global halloumi cheese market. In addition, cheese in general is not considered very health and often the health-conscious population avoid cheese due to high concentration of fat and salt, which also hinders the market growth. On the contrary, a rise in disposable income of people and growth in fast food culture are expected to provide opportunities for the halloumi cheese market growth.



The Halloumi cheese market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, nature, and region. The type segment includes flavored and unflavored. On the basis of end use, the market is classified into food service and residential. Based on nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Cyprus and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East and Africa).



Key players in the halloumi cheese market have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion to expand their market share and stay relevant in the global halloumi cheese market. The key players in the halloumi cheese industry profiled in the report are Petrou Bros Dairy Products Ltd., Zita Dairies ltd., Hadjipieris Ltd., Galaktokomio A.D.S Dafni ltd., Arla foods, Almarai, Nordex Foods A/S, CowBoy Farm ltd., Sussex High Weald Dairy, and Lefkonitziatis Dairy Products.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Halloumi Cheese market snapshot

2.2. Key findings of the study

2.3. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Expanding F&B industry

3.4.1.2. Changes in lifestyle and growing demand for protein rich diet

3.4.1.3. Expanding retail market

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Rise in health awareness

3.4.2.2. Adoption of veganism

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in disposable income across emerging economies

3.4.3.2. Growing popularity of organic cheese

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Introduction

3.5.2. Impact on the food and beverage

3.5.3. Impact on Halloumi Cheese market

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Top Impacting Factor



CHAPTER 4: HALLOUMI CHEESE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Flavoured

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Unflavored

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: HALLOUMI CHEESE MARKET, BY END USE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Food service

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Residential

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: HALLOUMI CHEESE MARKET, BY NATURE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Organic

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Conventional

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 7: HALLOUMI CHEESE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Competitive dashboard

8.2. Competitive heat map



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ALMARAI COMPANY

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. Business performance

9.2. ARLA FOODS AMBA

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. COWBOY FARM DAIRY INDUSTRIES LTD

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.4. GALAKTOKOMIO A. D. S DAFNI LTD

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.5. HADJIPIERIS LTD

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.6. LEFKONITZIATIS DAIRY PRODUCTS LTD

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executive

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.7. NORDEX FOOD A/S

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. PETROU BROS DAIRY PRODUCTS LTD

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.9. SUSSEX HIGH WEALD DAIRY LTD

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. ZITA DAIRIES LTD

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executive

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio



