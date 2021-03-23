$16.6 Billion Worldwide Property Management Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Property Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Property Management estimated at US$ 16.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 27.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$ 17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Property Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

Accruent

AppFolio

ARCHIBUS

Archidata

Buildium

CIC

Entrata

FSI

Hemlane

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Indus Systems

iOFFICE

JLL

MCS Solutions

OfficeSpace

Oracle

Planon

PMX Dynamics

Property Boulevard

RealPage

Rentec Direct

SAP

Total Management

Trimble

Yardi

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Property Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

