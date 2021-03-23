iSIGN Media Provides an Update on its Proposed Private Placement of Up To $6.9 Million

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that it has not completed the required documentation to allow it to close its previously announced non-brokered offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6.9 million in trust in a time frame that meets the requirements of the TSX-V Exchange (“Exchange”).



The Company will reapply to the Exchange at a later date with pricing based on the prevailing market price when the Company is ready to do so.

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

