Geopolitical Expert Dr. Jonathan Ward Discusses China’s Long-Term Strategy and the Importance of Cyber

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, continues its industry-leading series of Virtual Summits, arriving in the New York Metropolitan Area this week.



Headlining the New York City Virtual Cybersecurity Summit this Wednesday, March 24 is a preeminent expert on the Communist Party’s global strategy, Dr. Jonathan Ward. The author of “China’s Vision of Victory,” and recurring guest on various news programs including on Fox, Bloomberg, CNBC, MSNBC. Ward will be joining the summit for a live interactive question-and-answer session.

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a global vision that cybersecurity professionals must understand, especially those who work to defend strategic industries and the vital technologies of the future. The CCP plays by its own set of rules and understanding the bigger picture can help prepare today’s cyber leaders and professionals for the most important challenge they may face in a rapidly changing security environment,” Ward said.

The Summit will also feature industry expert presenters and virtual exhibits from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panel discussions fielded by leading subject-matter experts. At the Summit, industry experts will dive into topics around the SolarWinds hack, the future of cybersecurity, and user-centered security, and the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in 2021 in panel discussions.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive panel discussion, with some of the top CISOs from organizations throughout the New York metro:

Tim Rohrbaugh: CISO, JetBlue Airways

Suresh Chawdhary: Head of Security and Privacy, Nokia

Bernie Cowens: Chief Security Officer, Utility Technology Solutions

Stan Mierzwa: Director & Lecturer, Center for Cybersecurity, Kean University

Gene Barskiy: Head of IT and Security, Fisk Alloy

Christopher Frenz: AVP of IT Security, Mount Sinai South Nassau

Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Auth0, Cisco, Proofpoint, and many more.

The Summit will take place on Wednesday, March 24 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/nyc

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated collaboration between senior cybersecurity professionals, government/law enforcement agencies, industry luminaries, and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners across North America. Members enjoy informative education, networking and support via award-winning Virtual Summits, live conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

