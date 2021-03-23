Global Chia Seeds Market is estimated to account for US$ 9.3 Bn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chia seeds are gaining popularity as a superfood due to the presence of nutritional contents such as minerals, anti-oxidants, fibers, omega-3 fatty acids, and various others. Chia seeds are high in several nutrients, such as plant protein, magnesium, phosphorus, and calcium, which are important for bone health. Two spoons of chia seeds have 3 to 4 times more calcium than one glass of milk. From weight loss to more protein & fibre, chia seeds are indeed a superfood.



Chia seeds find application in formulating a wide variety of food products, such as seed mixes, breakfast cereals, and baked products. Moreover, they help balance blood sugar, improve metabolism, and reduce the risk of heart disease. Thus, the cultivation of chia seeds has been exhibiting an increasing trend around the world.

The global chia seeds market is estimated to account for US$ 9.3 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027)

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for organic chia seeds from health-conscious consumers is expected to propel growth of the global chia seeds market during the forecast period.

Over the years, the popularity of organic chia seeds has been increased because of its multiple health benefits as they are full of important nutrients. Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants and excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids help raise HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, or good cholesterol that protects against stroke and heart attack. For instance, in February 2020, Mamma Chia launched of Mamma Chia Organic Chia milk, a dairy-free, plant-based milk alternative made from nutrient-rich chia seeds.

Increasing demand for chia seeds in protein bars and dietary supplements, increasing demand for natural food ingredients in the food and beverage industry, and increasing consumer preference towards organic & gluten free vegan diet is expected to drive the global chia seeds market growth.

For instance, in January 2018, Benexia entered into the finished product space with the launch of supplements and packaged food line. The company launched a line of chia-based packaged food and a line of omega-3 soft gel supplements.

Market Opportunities

Increasing preference for non-GMO chia seed cultivation is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the chia seeds market.

Being Non-GMO is part of the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Certification process. Non-GMO means organic products (USDA Certified) produced without the use of genetic engineering, toxic fertilizers and pesticides, synthetic hormones, antibiotics, sewage sludge, or irradiation and its ingredients are not derived from GMOs.

The emergence of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market.

The pandemic has raised health consciousness among consumers, which has opened up an opportunity for superfoods, such as Chia Seeds.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are involved in various strategies, such as product launch, to retain their position in the market or to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2021, Campbell-owned snack brand Late July launched new vegetable tortilla chips made with ingredients such as carrot and chia seeds. The new tortilla chips line comes in two flavours, such as Dangle the Carrot and Red Pepper.

Growing popularity of superfoods is another major trend in the global chia seeds market.

Superfoods are gaining popularity as these products have superior nutritional value as they are rich sources of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and polyphenols. Superfoods such as white sesame seeds, curry leaves, chia seeds, drumsticks, dried figs, raw papaya, and cumin seeds can be included in the diet.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in global chia seeds market are Nutiva Inc., Benexia, Navitas Organics, Glanbia Nutritionals, Garden of Life, Salba Smart Natural Products, Mamma Chia, and Spectrum Organics Products LLC among others.

In March 2018, KRBL Limited (India) announced the launch of its new product in the name and style of Chia Seed and Flax Seed in the international market.

Market segmentation:

By Color:

White

Black

Brown

By Product Type:

Whole Chia Seeds

Grounded Chia Seeds

Chia Seed Oil

By End-Use Industry:

Food & beverages

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care and Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

