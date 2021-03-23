Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 21,000 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Whey Protein Ingredients Market By Type (Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC), Whey Protein Isolate (WPI), Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP), Demineralized Whey Protein (DWP)), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy Products and Frozen Foods, Sports Nutrition, Beverages, Meat Products, Medicine, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Whey Protein Ingredients Market was estimated at USD 8,000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 21,000 Million by 2026. The global Whey Protein Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026”.

The mixture of whey-isolated proteins is whey protein. In the production of cheese, the liquid material is produced as a by-product. The proteins are composed of β-lacto globulin, α-lactalbumin, immunoglobulin, and serum albumin. Whey protein is generally used as a dietary supplement and consumed globally and it has been attributed to various health claims. Many consumers are adopting whey protein as a reach source of proteins as compared to the other proteins like egg, soy, milk-based proteins, etc. Whey protein is used to enhance lipid profile glucose levels and the response of insulin, as a result, it promotes stiffness of arteries and blood pressure reduction. The protein concentration is regulated by adding the denatured powder to provide a balanced diet for infants. Whey protein ingredients also help to reduce hepatic cholesterol levels.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Whey Protein Ingredients Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-whey-protein-ingredients-market-by-type-whey-1263

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Whey Protein Ingredients Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Whey Protein Ingredients Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Whey Protein Ingredients Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Whey Protein Ingredients Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-whey-protein-ingredients-market-by-type-whey-1263

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-whey-protein-ingredients-market-by-type-whey-1263

The popularity of the whey protein supplement is growing day by day among youngsters. In personal care, the demand for whey protein concentrate is increasing due to its characteristics such as it helps to improve immunity, mass gain, increase strength, and help in fat loss. Owing to the health benefits whey protein ingredients and increasing need for milk-based ingredients in hair and skin care cosmetics, and high availability of caseins may propel the whey protein ingredients market growth. The demand for whey protein ingredients is increasing as food additives from food processing industries. Whey protein is also consumed to increase muscle mass. Whey protein is also consumed by senior citizens in the form of protein shake. Additionally, innovations in production technologies are driving the market growth. However, various types of diseases are found in animals which can affect the demand for milk products. Additionally, fluctuations in milk prices and undefined regulatory guidelines may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, due to rapid economic growth in the emerging countries and increase per capita income, the market is expected to witness substantial growth during the future years. Moreover, increasing demand for whey protein ingredients as a wellness product may create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Industry Major Market Players

Glanbia plc

Davisco Food International

Hilmar Cheese Company

Cargill Incorporation

Carberry food ingredients

Dairy Farmers of America

Arla Foods

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

Maple Island Incorporation

Milk Specialities Global

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-whey-protein-ingredients-market-by-type-whey-1263

By type segmentation, the whey protein concentrate category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global whey protein ingredients market owing to increasing consumption of the whey protein concentrate as a protein supplement.

On the basis of the application segment, the sports nutrition category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow in the future years attributed to rising demand for whey protein in various types of sports as a nutritional supplement.

The whey protein ingredients market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the whey protein ingredients industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, categories, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-whey-protein-ingredients-market-by-type-whey-1263

Whey protein is a combination of whey-isolated proteins. The liquid content is produced as a by-product in cheese making. The proteins include immunoglobulin, β-lacto globulin, albumin serum, and α-lactalbumin. Whey protein is widely used and consumed internationally as a dietary supplement and has been attributed to numerous health statements. Many customers accept whey protein than other sources of protein like milk, soy. It enhances lipid profile glucose levels and also helps to reduce hepatic cholesterol levels.

Whey protein helps to increase strength, improve immunity, fat loss, and mass gain, the popularity of the whey protein supplement is growing in recent years. With the health benefits, whey protein is also gaining popularity in skin and hair care cosmetics. These factors may drive the whey protein market during the forthcoming years. However, fluctuations in the milk prices, undefined regularity guidelines about healthcare may restraints the growth of the market. On the other hand, economical growth of the emerging countries and growing disposable income, the market is expected to create ample opportunities during the future years.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-whey-protein-ingredients-market-by-type-whey-1263

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

By geography, in 2019, North America dominated the market for the whey protein ingredients owing to increasing investment in health and wellness activities.

Browse the full “Whey Protein Ingredients Market By Type (Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC), Whey Protein Isolate (WPI), Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP), Demineralized Whey Protein (DWP)), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy Products and Frozen Foods, Sports Nutrition, Beverages, Meat Products, Medicine, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-whey-protein-ingredients-market-by-type-whey-1263

This report segments the whey protein ingredients market as follows:

Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market: By Material Type Segmentation Analysis

Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

Demineralized Whey Protein (DWP)

Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products and Frozen Foods

Sports Nutrition

Beverages

Meat Products

Medicine

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to the primary CXO’s of the global whey protein ingredients market, the market is estimated to witness a substantial growth of nearly 9.2% over the forecast period.

The market was valued at USD 8,000 million, in 2019 and is expected to be valued at over USD 21,000 million.

By type segmentation, the whey protein concentrate category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global whey protein ingredients market owing to increasing consumption of the whey protein concentrate as a protein supplement.

On the basis of the application segment, the sports nutrition category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow in the future years attributed to rising demand for whey protein in various types of sports as a nutritional supplement.

By geography, in 2019, North America dominated the market for whey protein ingredients owing to increasing investment in health and wellness activities.

Related Reports:

Pea Protein Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-pea-protein-market-by-type-isolates-concentrates-626

Protein Stability Analysis Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/protein-stability-analysis-market-by-product-reagents-and-984

Algae Protein Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-algae-protein-market-by-product-spirulina-chlorella-1019

Soy Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/soy-protein-ingredients-market-by-ingredient-type-soy-1245

Protein Ingredient Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/protein-ingredient-market-by-product-type-plant-protein-1232

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com