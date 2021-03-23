SBT Talks IoT Solutions & Technologies on Building Efficiency Podcast

Long Beach, CA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 2021, SBT CEO Benjamin Buchanan sat down with the Building Efficiency Podcast to talk about the Internet of Things (IoT), emerging wireless solutions, and groundbreaking technology advancements that stand to revolutionize the energy efficiency industry.

Billed as one of the industry's most informative podcast series, Jim Schafer and the Building Efficiency Podcast team regularly invite industry leaders to join the podcast to discuss the building efficiency industry. Weekly discussions extend to where their guests see the industry going and uncover what drives their individual and company success.

"I have to say; this was one of the most fun podcasts so far. Benjamin has some very cool stories about how he got started in the industry and this common thread that has woven throughout his career. [Namely]…doing the right thing and serving his customers throughout his entrepreneurial journey that now extends to SBT and the great work they're doing to bring IoT solutions to the masses. It was a real treat to sit down with him." – Jim Schafer, Building Efficiency Podcast Host

On this episode of the podcast, Jim and Benjamin's wide-ranging conversation touches on various topics, including:

Taking a deep dive into the industry's background and history as a whole and leading up to today's convergence with the Internet of Things.





Why IoT has lacked in hitting the building efficiency market and why now is the time to adopt IoT solutions.





How today's emerging tech impacts the industry for the better and why IoT applications, solutions, and technologies have a place in all buildings.

Benjamin also shares the genesis of SBT and how the company's commitment to always doing right by customers is rooted deeply into the company's DNA.

To learn more about this Building Efficiency Podcast episode and listen to it on-demand, visit SBT's site at: Building Efficiency Podcast Hosts SBT CEO Benjamin Buchanan.

About SBT Alliance: Smarter Building Technologies (SBT) Alliance is an IoT integration partner that guides small, medium, and Fortune 500 clients to a digital future built on the Internet of Things. SBT achieves this by engineering, deploying, and supporting the industry's latest IoT technologies to create intelligent spaces, and funds projects through our Smart Space as a Service (SSaaS) program. To learn more, visit us at SBT-Alliance.com.