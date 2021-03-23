InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Recaps Last Week’s 33rd Annual Roth Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Virtual 33 rd Annual Roth Conference was held on March 15-17, 2021, taking place in an entirely digital format to great acclaim. Roth Capital Partners’ flagship three-day investor conference attracted more than 400 private and public companies as well as thousands of attendees who watched the conference from across the globe. Long renown for being one of the nation’s largest conferences dedicated towards the small and mid-cap listed equity sectors, the event featured a diverse set of thematic industry panels, enlightening fireside chats with experienced industry analyst as well as a myriad of one-on-one management meetings.



This year’s conference played host to a series of thematic panels designed to educate and promote sector-specific discussions among conference participants. Focused around sectors such as biotechnology & healthcare, innovative consumer companies, sustainability & electric vehicles, cannabis and digital currencies, the forums served to showcase the latest developments and breakthroughs across several of the economy’s most cutting-edge industries.

In addition to the impressive line-up of thematic panels and expert speakers, this year’s investment forum once again highlighted the charitable aspect that has long become synonymous with the annual Roth Conference. In addition to the Rap with Harry Mack musical event in benefit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the conference also featured a MIX, MAKE, MOVE for MORE! cooking show with chef Eduardo Garcia in support of the Challenged Athletes Foundation as well as a St. Patrick’s Day Concert held on March 17th in benefit of the Christina Mauser Foundation.

“We are delighted with the great success enjoyed by last week’s Virtual Roth Conference,” stated Isabel Mattson-Pain, Roth’s Director of Marketing & Corporate Access. “This year’s event provided our participants with a unique opportunity to gain insight into emerging growth companies across a variety of sectors, while simultaneously gaining the opportunity to interact with thousands of their peers from across the globe through our unique digital platform.”

As part of their collaboration as the event’s media sponsor and official newswire, respectively, InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and InvestorWire (IW) created and syndicated articles throughout a multifaceted network of 5,000+ downstream partners and then further enhanced media exposure through IBN’s 50+ investor-oriented brands , which collectively have 2+ million social media likes and followers. In addition, IBN supported participating corporates by providing customizable templates for press releases, setting up a fully featured web portal with one-click access to market research tools and creating profiles on each of the presenting companies in attendance.

Jonathan Keim, Communications Director for IBN, stated, “Our team was pleased to expand IBN’s ongoing collaboration with the organizers of the Roth Conference as part of an overall effort to create an enhanced experience for the virtual attendees. Roth has earned a well-deserved reputation for producing one of most important investor conference series dedicated towards the small and mid-cap equity sectors. It was exciting to see the many different innovations introduced for this year’s annual event. Our team has enjoyed our business relationship with Roth Capital Partners over the past 11 years, and we all look forward to contributing further with the next event.”

