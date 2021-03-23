New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Game Camera Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038328/?utm_source=GNW

The usage of the cameras has increased the hunting activities over the years, and it is a significant threat to the wild lives.



Therefore, several state governments in the country are imposing restrictions and bans on the usage of game cameras among the hunters. This factor is restraining the growth of the global game camera market as well as the market in North America.



In Europe, the demand for game cameras is propelled by the significant growth in hunting activities.The European countries have eased respective legislations toward hunting activities, and allowed to hunt all-year-round.



On an average, a European hunter spends approx. € 25,000–30,000 annually, which highlights the passion for hunting among the European individuals. Countries such as the UK, France, Ireland, Spain, Finland, and Cyprus have the highest number of hunters in the region. The hunting activities are dominated by the Western countries over the years. According to British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), over a million of individuals participate in shooting hunting and target shooting. Game cameras/trail cameras automatically triggers in case of any motion is detected in the vicinity. It helps the shooter shoot the target accurately, which surges the demand for game cameras. In the recent years, the Eastern European population is also increasingly inclining toward hunting activities. Russians and Slovakians are among the Eastern European population, showcasing higher demand for hunting and hunting gears and accessories. This factor is anticipated to booste the game camera market in European region in coming years.



The APAC game camera market is primarily dominated by China, followed by Australia.China comprises significantly large number of manufacturers, and Chinese game camera manufacturers support numerous distributors and retailers across the globe with low-cost and technologically enhanced products.



Thus, the demand for Chinese game cameras is on-the-rise over the past couple of years.Australia, on the other hand, also has substantial number of manufacturers and supports local and international game camera distributors.



The country also experiences fair number of footfall of hunters yearly, which bolsters the game camera market in the country.



The US is the major manufacturer and supplier of game cameras with numerous companies producing game cameras in the country.This is primarily due to substantial rise in hunting activities, demand from research organization, and wildlife photography fanatics.



The outbreak of COVID-19 in the country has led the manufacturers to furlough a decent percentage of their employees, and operate with very limited workforce.This showcased drastic drop in production volumes of game cameras, thereby, showcasing negative trend in revenue generation trend in the game camera market.



In addition, distributors are observing a decline in demand for game cameras, as the state borders and national borders are closed during lockdown phase and movement of individuals is restricted, which constricted the hunters and researchers activities.This parameter is hampering the growth of the game camera market.



Moreover, the shipping delay is another prominent factor behind the declination in the revenue generation stream of the game camera market in the US.



Overall size of the game camera market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the game camera mera market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the game camera market.



Boly Media Communications Co. Ltd.; Browning Trail Cameras; Cuddeback; Minox GmbH; Stealth Cam (GSM Outdoor); Reconyx, LLP; Denver Electronics A/S; Spypoint; Vista Outdoor Operations LLC; and Wildgame Innovations are among the players profiled during this market study.

