BLU Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies BELLUS Health Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BELLUS Health Inc. ("BELLUS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BLU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired BELLUS securities between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/blu.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: Specifically, the complaint alleges that BELLUS (1) deceived the investing public about its business, operations, drug products, drug product development, competition, and present and future business prospects; (2) facilitated the Company’s September 2019 public offering (“Offering”); (3) created artificial demand for the BELLUS common shares sold in the Offering; (4) enabled the Company to receive approximately $70 million in net proceeds from the sale of BELLUS common stock in the Offering; and (5) caused Plaintiff and the Class to purchase BELLUS publicly traded common stock at artificially inflated prices.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/blu or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in BELLUS you have until May 17, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

