Presence Global Launches Android App to Provide Peace of Mind Online

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more of us, including children, spending a growing portion of our lives online, we hear almost daily about security risks and the threat to mental health. Presence Global has launched the Android version of its app to enable individuals and parents to protect their data privacy and online health.



In the past several years, our understanding of the negative effects of social media usage has grown. Not only do social media companies profit fabulously through the use of our data, but they also do so at the expense of ourselves and our loved ones. Presence Global’s proprietary software and AI lets you fight back against this zero-sum game. By empowering individuals to know, monitor, and protect their digital footprints, the Presence app offers the path back to online peace of mind. With Presence, you’ll no longer have to worry over whether someone you love is experiencing online harassment or cyberbullying; likewise, you can quickly identify whether they are displaying unhealthy behavior online or facing a threat to their digital identity.

Presence Global provides a powerful and easy-to-use platform for the average (non-tech) user to protect online health. The key features are:

The Hive: Hives are closed groups you create with anyone you care for. When you create a Hive, you will be alerted about online threats to mental health such as harassment and cyberbullying by Presence Global’s sentiment analysis engine. For parents, there is a parent-child linking feature to generate alerts. A key differentiator from the other apps on the market is that Presence Global doesn’t enable “stalking.” Consequently, it’s a powerful gateway to initiating discussion with kids and loved ones about the importance of online privacy.

Opt Out: The Presence technology allows people to remove their data from sites that they don’t want to share it with and protect their online footprint going forward. Most people are unaware of just how much data their online activity generates and how vulnerable this makes them to identify theft and online harassment. Shadow companies track, catalogue, and store consumers’ private information. Presence Global makes it easier to stop this. Users receive notifications each time their data is compromised as well as tools to block against further intrusion.

Founder and CEO Mukul Kumar states, “People should be able to protect and maintain their digital health as they do their physical and mental health.” Advisor Aya Spievack adds, “Presence can help people be in control of their online lives and support parents who don’t want to be in the dark about the online lives of their kids.”

Presence Global: Peace of Mind Online

Presence Global is a personal data security company. Our platform and services are breaking ground in the personal consumer privacy data protection market to enable the average person to start managing their digital footprint and protect themselves and their children's online health. This is one of the first steps to making the internet a safer place for everyone. For more information, please visit us at https://presence.global/

Contact us at info@presence.global.com