Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Has Developed Water Irrigation Technology for Healthy Cannabis Plants

CVAT’s Key to Healthier and Larger Cannabis Plants:

CVAT’s nanotech water system and technology create supersaturated levels of molecular oxygen in irrigation water. These supersaturated levels of molecular oxygen carry nano bubbles which deliver oxygen bubbles directly to the roots of Cannabis plants. In conventional methods of plant irrigation molecular oxygen levels in water do not exceed above baseline values but in CVAT’s nanotech water system, the amount of molecular oxygen in water is substantially increased. As the plant roots absorb the oxygen, the nano bubbles continue to replace the lost oxygen, resulting in a stable elevated level of oxygen. CVAT’s water system exhibited a 400% increase in molecular oxygen levels and a 10% - 30% increase in cannabis yield when the water system was used.

Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager, added, “Our nanotech water system and associated technology demonstrates some key benefits for irrigating plants such as cannabis. Our method provides clean feed water for plants and that water contains increased molecular oxygen levels which leads to healthier root systems. Additionally, our process also eliminates harmful chemicals, toxins, bacteria, and algae from water sources including coliform, fungi and Pythium. By utilizing our nanotech water system cannabis growers will have cleaner feed water and should expect to see healthier plants and increased yields in their crops.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

Forward Looking Statement

