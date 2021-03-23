Niman Ranch Expands to Restaurants in the Central U.S. from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico with Fortune Fish & Gourmet

WESTMINSTER, Col., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niman Ranch, the pioneering leader in humanely and sustainably raised beef, pork and lamb, today announced a new partnership with Fortune Fish & Gourmet, one of the country’s leading processors, distributors and importers of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products. With this new partnership, Niman Ranch has expanded their footprint of geographic availability, now serving sustainability-focused and quality-driven restaurants and select retail outlets in major markets including Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Omaha, Birmingham and everywhere in between.

“We are excited to partner with Fortune as we bring the finest tasting meat from Niman Ranch to new markets across the country,” shared John Flynn, Niman Ranch’s Vice President of Sales. “We are especially happy to now serve areas of the country in our farmers’ backyards, so they can enjoy the meat they work so hard to raise at some of the best local restaurants in their community.” Niman Ranch sources its meat directly from a network of 750 small, independent family farmers and ranchers, with the majority located in the country’s Heartland, a key region of Fortune’s distribution.

Niman Ranch farmers raise their livestock sustainably and humanely, sharing the belief that the quality of an animal’s life directly impacts the quality of the final product. Known for their exceptional taste, Niman Ranch is celebrated by James Beard and Michelin-award winning chefs across the country for the brand’s distinctive flavor, tender texture and unparalleled marbling.

“We are thrilled to add this purpose driven brand and sustainability leader to our high-quality portfolio,” shared Mark Palicki, President of Fortune Fish & Gourmet. “We are proud to now offer this premium brand to our customers throughout the United States.”

Fortune and Niman Ranch will be co-hosting events this spring and summer—virtual to start and in person when it is safe to do so—to introduce the brand and its many attributes to chefs and restaurateurs throughout the distribution region. Events will include invite-only chef tastings, farm tours and sustainable agriculture educational seminars.

ABOUT NIMAN RANCH

Niman Ranch is a community of more than 750 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Follow Niman Ranch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT FORTUNE FISH & GOURMET

Fortune Fish & Gourmet in Bensenville, IL, Windsor, WI, Saint Louis, MO, Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Bayou La Batre, AL, Birmingham, AL and Picayune, MS, Fortune Imports, Chef Martin’s Old World Butcher Shop, Coastal Seafoods retail stores, Empire Fish retail store, and Neesvig’s Fulfillment Center. Fortune Fish & Gourmet is a full-service processor and distributor providing white-tablecloth restaurants, private clubs, elegant hotels and gourmet retail stores with the finest quality fresh, live and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. Fortune handles more than 10,000 seafood and gourmet products, selected to exceed the high standards embraced by their quality focused customer base. Fortune currently services customers throughout the Central United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles and nationally through FedEx and common carriers. Since 2001, Fortune International has brought innovation to the food business, consistently raising the bar for integrity, quality, sustainability and service.

