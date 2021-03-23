Aktana Delivers Intelligent Engagement Solution to Emerging and Mid-sized Life Sciences Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aktana, the global leader in intelligent customer engagement for the life sciences industry, announced the release of a dedicated configuration of their AI offering tailored to the needs of emerging and mid-sized biopharma companies. The new Aktana contextual intelligence offering provides commercial teams at any sized organization with the right insights and content at the right time to personalize the healthcare professional (HCP) relationship.

COVID-19 ushered in major shifts in the way that HCPs interact with life sciences companies, including a move to digital channels. Rapidly growing biopharma companies with lean resources have had to abruptly adapt to a new commercial reality. Aktana is empowering innovators such as Antares Pharma with world-class AI technology scoped to bolster internal analytics capabilities and provide critical execution support in the form of a turn-key solution that can evolve as needs change. Leveraging a modular AI approach, commercial teams can easily configure a rightsize solution for quickly identifying the right targets, predicting the ideal timing and content for maximum HCP engagement, and prioritizing next best actions that users are most likely to adopt.

“Aktana met us where we are by building upon our internal resources and quickly deploying a powerful yet flexible AI solution,” said Sal Paolozza, senior director of Sales Operations at Antares Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical technology company focused on self-injection products in rheumatology, urology, endocrinology, and neurology. “The Aktana Contextual Intelligence engine delivers relevant HCP insights direct to sales and marketing for a coordinated and high-impact commercialization strategy.”

Aktana works with more than half of the world’s top-20 pharmaceutical companies to incorporate data and insights across all sources, creating a personalized, omnichannel customer experience. “Biotechs such as Antares Pharma and hundreds of others are the backbone of innovation in the life sciences industry. They need affordable technology solutions that fit their unique needs and help them modernize customer engagement,” said Derek Choy, COO, Aktana. “Aktana’s new offering solves the biggest challenges these rising stars face as they go to market—such as limited in-house analytics resources, smaller field teams and tighter budgets—while enabling competitive performance and swift growth.”

Aktana Contextual Intelligence platform delivers:

Trusted Technology: Sophisticated AI tools developed specifically for life sciences teams, honed over 10 years and more than 300 global deployments.

A flexible, out-of-the-box platform solution that comes with a pre-built use case library, works with existing data resources and doesn't require costly additional services. Commercial Advantage: Brings the power of AI and automation to determine the right message, right channel, and right time for each engagement and continuously optimize brand strategy.



Join Aktana, Antares Pharma, and Veeva Systems on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:00 AM (EDT) for a webinar detailing how AI-driven technology is enabling biotech companies to improve HCP engagement. Presenters will be taking questions -- register here .

About Aktana Inc

Aktana is a pioneer in intelligent engagement for the global life sciences industry. Its Contextual Intelligence Engine leverages a proprietary blend of AI, human insight and other advanced technologies to help life sciences teams coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement with healthcare providers. Committed to customer success and innovation, Aktana has empowered more than 300 brands to capitalize on data investments, drive productivity, and continually improve campaign performance. More than half of the top-20 global pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana also has offices in Philadelphia, London, Barcelona, Bucharest, Tokyo, Osaka, Shanghai, Beijing, Sydney, Pune, and Sao Paulo. For more information, visit www.aktana.com .

Learn more about Aktana's Contextual Intelligence Engine: aktana.com/Contextual-Intelligence

