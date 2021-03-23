The global graphene market size is projected to grow from USD 620 million in 2020 to USD 1,479 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.0%

New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Graphene Market by Type, Application , End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04922053/?utm_source=GNW

However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of aerospace, automotive & transportation, and other industries which is expected to decrease the demand for graphene in 2020.



Monolayer graphene is the fastest-growing type of graphene, in terms of value.

The monolayer graphene finds wide applications in various end-use industries.The major applications of monolayer graphene are in quantum computing, pressure sensors, touch sensors, transistors, nanoelcmechanical systems (NEMS), optoelectronics, aerospace components, electronic components and among others.



The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the monolayer graphene market during the forecasted period.



Energy Storage & Harvesting is the fastest-growing application of graphene, in terms of value.



Graphene is used in energy generation and storage of capacitors, batteries, and also in grid applications for strong wind or solar power.It is used in lithium-ion batteries to increase their lifespan and make them flexible, renewable, and lightweight.



Graphene-based supercapacitors can charge and discharge easily and find potential usage in camera flashes, cards, wind turbines, and power backup supplies for industries, home, and solar power plants.



Electronics is the fastest-growing end-use industry of graphene, in terms of value.

Graphene, also called the wonder material, is widely used in the electronics industry as a potential substitute for silicon-based electronic products.High mechanical strength, superior thermal conductivity, and high electron mobility are some of the properties of graphene that are driving the demand for graphene in the electronics end-use industry.



Graphene is used in various electronic products such as batteries, optical electronics, transistors, displays and touch screens, capacitors, and transparent memory technology, among others.Wearable technology is another segment where graphene is used in optical electronics to create flexible and wearable newspaper-like smartphones that can be worn on the wrist, tablet, and a rolled-up newspaper.



The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period.



APAC is the fastest-growing graphene market.



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global graphene market during the forecast period.The increasing R&D activities in the region coupled with increasing demand from automotive & transportation and electronics end-use industry in the region is driving the market growth.



APAC is a combination of both emerging markets and developed economies; the growth potential in the region is unlike anything seen before.

Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and automotive companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for graphene, which affected the graphene demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the graphene demand during the forecast period.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 15%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• NanoXplore Inc. (Canada),

• Graphenea SA (Spain)

• Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L. (Spain)

• Global Graphene Group (US)

• Directa Plus S.p.A. (Italy)

• Changzhou Sixth Element Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

• Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd. (China)



