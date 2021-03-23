The global cell lysis market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2026

New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product, Cell Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03765454/?utm_source=GNW



Based on the product, the cell lysis market is segmented into cosumables and insturments. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. purchase and high consumption, the high prevalence of diseases, and increasing funding for cell-based research are the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.



Protein purification and isolation segment to register the highest growth in the cell lysis market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the cell lysis market is segmented into protein purification and isolation, nucleic acid isolation and purification and other application.The protein purification and isolation segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cell lysis market during the forecast period.



The increasing focus on cell-based research, high demand for protein biologics, and extensive proteomic research are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the cell lysis market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the government support for vaccine production, increasing funding for cell-based research, low manufacturing costs, and the growing focus of global market players on emerging Asian economies.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

• By Region: North America (50%), Europe (32%), AsiaPacific (10%), and Rest of the World(8%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

• Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (US)

• Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

• Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

• Qsonica LLC (US)

• Stemcell Technologies (US)

• Promocell (US)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• NZYTECH (Portugal)

• Takara Bio (Japan)

• Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada)

• Biovision (US)



Research Coverage

This report studies the cell lysis market based on product, cell type, application, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total cell lysis market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.







Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cell lysis products offered by the top 24 players in the cell lysis market. The report analyzes the cell lysis market by product, cell type, application, end user, and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell lysis market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the cell lysis market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03765454/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________