Order Your Steaks Online: Flavor and Convenience At the Click of a Button

Chicago, IL, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buying food online, to no surprise, has come in handy during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s an effortless way to get food sent directly to your doorstep with contact-free delivery, and that’s exactly what Chicago Steak Company is doing for you. Chicago Steak Company is a 5-star Midwest steak company that takes you back in generations with every bite of steak. Chicago Steak Company is simply a fantastic choice to order the best online steaks, sent directly to your home. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are ensuring the safety of our staff and customers as well as delivering the best meat.

Eating Safely At Home

COVID-19 has left millions of Americans in search of dining at home more often and eating out less. And with all of those incredible 5-star restaurants closed or at a minimum dining capacity, you’re left at a stand still wondering when you’ll get your next delicious steak fix. What if I told you that you could order any cut of meat you desire within 5 minutes on your computer or smartphone?

It doesn’t sound right at first. How does the meat stay fresh and good? Is it packaged correctly? How do I cook it in order to make it taste like my favorite 5-star steakhouse? At Chicago Steak Company, we have you covered when it comes to all of these questions - we have the answers.

Wet Aged or Dry Aged Steak

Chicago Steak Company utilizes unique aging processes allowing you to order either wet aged steak or dry aged steak. Every cut of meat is vacuum sealed and delivered to your doorstep in an airtight cooler box to ensure the meat stays fresh. When you open your cooler, you will be greeted with a Chicago Steak Company box that contains your (still frozen) meat. Transfer them directly to your freezer. It’s as easy as that! The coronavirus pandemic has made us all wary about where we order our food from. Chicago Steak Company is a 5-star steak manufacturer recognized in tons of blogs and magazines for their award-winning cuts of meat. Using only USDA prime beef (the top 2% of all beef), Chicago Steak Company ensures that you will be satisfied with every bite.

In addition to all of the above, the pandemic has yet to slow down and we crave every bit of normalcy we can get. Chicago Steak Company brings this simple normalcy to life, and lets us enjoy a bit of flavor from other parts of the country without having to travel. Your safety is our number one priority and we strive to ensure that you only receive the best during the COVID-19 pandemic. You should buy your steaks online]y because it’s easy, and is a contact-free process that promises the safety of every customer and makes it easier on the community to slow the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, there is not an end in sight when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, but with Chicago Steak Company, there is a silver lining in the mix - luxury steak mailed to your home for you to enjoy - just as if you were going out to a 5-star steakhouse.

Why Chicago Steak Company?

Chicago Steak Company simply has delicious steaks to offer you. With pristine marbling and aged cuts of meat that are extremely tender and cut like butter, what’s not to be excited about? Chicago Steak Company prides themselves on generations of learning how beef actually works, and how to create the absolute best cuts for an at-home fine-dining experience. Utilizing USDA Prime beef, Chicago Steak Company is dedicated to giving you a reason to always come back for more of these delicious steaks. Chicago Steak Company specializes in Dry Aged USDA Prime steaks, and these steaks are dry-aged in a room specifically designed to age the meat correctly and give it a robust flavor. The pandemic has brought on what feels like years of stress in only the span of one year - treat yourself to something you deserve.

Free Delivery and Choose Your Deliver Date

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no better time to buy steak online and have it delivered to your home. Chicago Steak Company will provide you with some normalcy during quarantine and during the pandemic - visit their website here and claim free shipping and even a bonus award-winning cheesecake sampler on orders over $99! Chicago Steak Company is always running promotions as well as reward programs for customers in order to help you try new products and experience the best steak possible. COVID-19 has everyone down - it’s time to add some flavor back into your life with the finest USDA Prime steaks on the market!

