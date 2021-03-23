New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MICRO IRRIGATION SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038382/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Irrigation entails the application of water over land or soil, in order to rehydrate dry soil.Irrigation systems deliver water to agricultural landscapes, minimize water loss, and offer appropriate water quantities to encourage crop growth.



Micro irrigation is the direct and frequent application of small water quantities, below and above the soil surface.Also termed as low-volume irrigation, it effectively delivers water to plant roots, as well.



The irrigation type is necessary to ensure elevated agricultural productivity, enhance production, generate higher farm revenue, and increase off-farm and on-farm employment.

Agriculture primarily relies on effective irrigation measures, such as, sprinkler irrigation and drip irrigation, owing to the scarcity of water.Micro irrigation helps save at least 50% of water than flow irrigation.



As a result, governments across the majority of developed economies, propagate the use of these irrigation methods.Moreover, micro irrigation systems directly deliver water to plant roots via low-discharge emitters, in addition to a network of pipes.



The system’s water discharging patterns can be modified according to the water requirements of a particular plant, since horticulture and agronomic plants often vary.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global micro irrigation systems market growth is assessed through the analysis of Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market over the forecast period.



The extensive cultivation of plantation crops across the region encourages implementing micro irrigation products, like central pivots, in order to supply water across a wide crop field area. Moreover, the large-scale export of orchard crops, encompassing nuts and fruits from the Asia Pacific, enables utilizing micro irrigation products, thereby catering to the global demand.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Multiple competitors, as well as insignificant brand loyalty, has resulted in intense rivalry within the global micro irrigation systems market.Besides, the market has several firms and local players providing micro irrigation systems.



With the prevalence of little brand loyalty, the competition has further increased to a greater degree. As a result, industrial rivalry is expected to remain high, during the forecast years.

Leading players operating in the market are, Netafim Ltd, EPC Mahindra, Valmont Industries, Rivulis Irrigation, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AGRODRIP SA

2. ANTELCO PTY LTD

3. DAYU IRRIGATION GROUP CO LTD

4. DEERE & COMPANY

5. ELGO IRRIGATION LTD

6. HARVEL AGUA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

7. HUNTER INDUSTRIES

8. IRRIGATION AND WATER TECHNOLOGIES (IWT)

9. IRRITEC SPA

10. JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD (JISL)

11. LINDSAY CORPORATION

12. MAHINDRA EPC IRRIGATION LIMITED

13. METZER

14. NELSON IRRIGATION CORPORATION

15. NETAFIM LTD

16. RAIN BIRD CORPORATION

17. RIVULIS IRRIGATION

18. TECO SRL

19. T-L IRRIGATION CO

20. TORO COMPANY

21. VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038382/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________