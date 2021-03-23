Herborium Moves to the Next Level in Building a Disruptive, Integrated, Natural Medicine Content and Commerce Platform

Houston, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) announced today that it is making considerable progress towards its goal of introducing a new, innovative, all natural product to expand Herborium’s product portfolio in 3Q21. In addition, the Company has entered into an advanced planning stage for a unique content product to be launched in 2022. Content is the most sought after value creator in today’s digital commerce. The worldwide revenue generated by content was $208.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $414.2 billion by 2025.

Herborium’s CEO Dr. Agnes Olszewski noted, “Herborium’s new content and innovative Artificial Intelligence platform is being designed to serve as a powerful promotional tool for existing and future Herborium products. Moreover, we believe it will generate significant revenues and uplift Herborium recognition as a prominent content platform. Content plays a crucial role in achieving business and social media objectives such as brand recognition, thought leadership, audience engagement, and lead generation, and is the most important factor in building a go-to destination for customers and consumers.”

In conjunction with this initiative, Herborium is pleased to welcome a distinguished new Advisory Board Member, Dr. Ashok N. Vaswani, MD., FACE, FACN as a valuable addition to the Herborium Team.

Dr Vaswani holds BOARD CERTIFICATIONS in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism as well as in Clinical Nutrition and brings to Herborium a unique blend of multi-disciplinary medical expertise and an integrated, holistic medicinal and wellness approach. A former Fellow of Yale University, Director of Research at Winthrop University Hospital, practicing physician, consultant and speaker for such pharmaceutical companies as Sanofi, Pfizer and Proctor and Gamble Dr Vaswani has been featured as Top Doctor, New York Metropolitan Area for 20 years. Dr Vaswani has also been a principal investigator in numerous FDA Clinical Studies and author of number of scientific publications and presentations.

“We are privileged and very excited to welcome Dr Vaswani into the Herborium family and we are already collaborating on our new natural product under development. We expect to see a measurable impact of our collaboration with Dr. Vaswani in this area as soon as the next quarter”, commented Dr Agnes P. Olszewski, CEO of Herborium. “Dr Vaswani’s rich and diverse expertise, his impressive knowledge of both western and traditional Indian medicinal science, and a vast professional network in the US and Asia has allowed us to develop a multifaceted collaboration from the first day of our affiliation. Welcoming Dr Vaswani as a member of our Team is the next step in expending our focus on the ‘environmental, social, and governance’ (“ESG”) movement. As a woman-led company offering natural, environmentally sustainable medicinal, wellness and skincare solutions that provide value for a diverse group of stakeholders, ‘ESG’ has always been part of our ‘DNA’. Dr Vaswani’s background and experience is expected to have a valuable impact on the scope of this engagement,” concluded Dr. Olszewski.

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, women’s health and selected sexual disorders and has built the versatile, technologically advanced, interactive content platform to support consumer needs. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.