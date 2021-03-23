New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN HEALTHCARE MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038367/?utm_source=GNW
MARKET INSIGHTS
Digital transformation entails the adoption of digital technology for transforming businesses or services, by replacing the current manual or non-digital processes with digital methods.The emergence of digital transformation or digitization is accredited to the necessitated cultural change, demanding organizations to regularly experiment and challenge the status quo.
The present and future transitions and amendments, resulting in the need for faster deployment of the digital transformation strategy, are initiated due to several causes. These include, new economic realities, consumer behavior and expectations, and societal shifts.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the critical role of healthcare, highlighting the importance of increased budget allocation, in order to enhance a country’s healthcare infrastructure. The pharmaceutical sector, playing the part of the ‘pharmacy of the world,’ anticipates incentives and support, especially for innovation as well as research and development in the upcoming budget.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global digital transformation in healthcare market growth is evaluated through the assessment of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. North America garnered the highest market share in 2020, owing to the surging demand across the region’s healthcare sector and the rising adoption of digital platforms, among other factors.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market observes significant competition among existing players.As a result, leading companies strive to improve and expand their current product portfolio through increased investments, aiming to strengthen their market position among rivals.
Therefore, the global digital transformation in healthcare market is expected to witness intense industrial rivalry, during the forecast period.
Key firms operating in the market are, Alphabet (Google), Apple Inc, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, etc.
