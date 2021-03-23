Biopesticides Market Worth $ 11.75 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.11% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Jersey City, New Jersey, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Biopesticides Market ” by Type (Bioinsecticide, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides, and Others), by Source (Microbials, Biochemical, and Beneficial Insects), by Mode of Application (Foliar spray, Soil treatment, Seed treatment, and Others), by Formulation (Dry and Liquid), by Crop Application (Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, and Others) and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biopesticides Market was valued at USD 4.09 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.75 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.11 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Biopesticides Market Overview

Increasing demand for organic food and growing organic agriculture across the globe increases the demand for biological pesticides, thereby driving the growth of the overall biopesticides market. As consumers are increasingly becoming aware of chemicals used in food production and the potential hazards of chemical residue on food, they are supporting chemical free production alternatives, pushing the growers for organic farming and thereby driving the demand for biopesticides. According to Surveys, organic agriculture is practiced in 181 countries, and a total of 69.8 million hectares were organically managed at the end of 2017, representing a growth of 20 percent or 11.7 million hectares over 2016, the largest growth ever recorded. Further, according to survey, the global sales of organic food and drink reached USD 97 billion in 2017 from USD 81.6 in 2015. Thus, increasing demand for organic food and growing organic agriculture across the globe increases the demand for biological pesticides, thereby driving the growth of the overall biopesticides market.

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, Certis USA L.L.C, Novozymes A/S, Marrone Bio innovations, Syngenta AG, Nufarm, Som Phytopharma India Ltd, and Valent Biosciences LLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biopesticides Market On the basis of Type, Source, Mode of Application, Formulation, Crop Application, and Geography.

Biopesticides Market by Type Bioinsecticide Biofungicides Bionematicides Bioherbicides Others

Biopesticides Market by Source Microbials Biochemical Beneficial insects

Biopesticides Market by Mode of Application Foliar spray Soil treatment Seed treatment Others

Biopesticides Market by Formulation Dry Liquid

Biopesticides Market by Crop Application Cereals & grains Oilseeds & pulses Fruits & vegetables Others

Biopesticides Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



