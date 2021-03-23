The global mobile imaging services market is estimated to project a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MOBILE IMAGING SERVICES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749278/?utm_source=GNW

Mobile imaging offers high-quality imaging services, which include CT scanning and MRI.



The market growth is driven by government initiatives undertaken by several economies.These are launched to supplement hospitals and research organizations for developing advanced and enhanced medical imaging sectors.



Moreover, the government’s support in terms of reimbursement facilities for end-users minimizes diagnostic imaging costs.As per the Australian Diagnostic Imaging Association’s 2017-18 budget, more than 9 million citizens will have access to 24 million individual radiology services.



Several healthcare institutions are prioritizing the adoption of equipment used for a vast range of applications. However, the market growth is restrained by the lack of skilled radiologists, rising competition, and radiation risks from diagnostic imaging modalities.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global mobile imaging services market growth evaluation includes the analysis of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market, attributed to domestic companies’ presence, growing cancer incidences, and dense population.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The high demand from end-users for cost-effective and efficient products helps small-scale manufacturers enter the market through innovations. Carestream Health Inc, Esaote SPA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corp, Analogic Corporation, etc., are some of the leading companies in the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



