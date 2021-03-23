In-Situ Hybridization Market Size to Reach USD 1,556.6 Million in 2028 | Increasing Technological Advancement and Availability of Diagnostic Solutions will Drive Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in-situ hybridization market size reached USD 905.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global in-situ hybridization market revenue is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancement such as cytogenetic techniques in the field of in-situ hybridization. Increasing awareness among people regarding availability of tissue diagnostic tests and about ISH techniques is expected to foster in-situ hybridization market growth. Increasing discovery of new therapeutic agents resulting in rising adoption of companion diagnostics is expected to augment global in-situ hybridization market growth during the forecast period.

However, complex procedures involved in in-situ hybridization and difficulty quantifying hybridization result is a key factor expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Rising use of chromogenic in-situ hybridization technology in diagnostic laboratories for identification of chromosome number, chromosome translocation, gene deletion, gene amplification is driving revenue growth of the chromogenic in-situ hybridization segment over the forecast period, which is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.

The infectious diseases segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of share over the forecast period owing to implementation of FISH technique for the treatment of various infectious diseases such as respiratory infections, gastrointestinal infections among others.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, rising health care expenditure, and growing demand for quality medical care in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocare Medical, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corporation, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Merck KGAa, Danaher Corporation, Bio SB, and BioGenex Laboratories.

In January 2021, BioCare Medical launched three novel antibody markers to aid pathologists in critical diagnostic decisions. The launch of three markers will help diagnostic centers to provide patients more effective treatment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-situ hybridization market on the basis of technology, application, product type, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Chromogenic In-Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Cancer Diagnostic Infectious Disease Immunology Neuroscience Cytology Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Kits & Reagents Probes Instruments Software Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Diagnostics Laboratories and Hospitals Pharmaceutical & Bio-technology Academic & Research Institute Contract Research Organizations (CRO)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain BENELUX Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



