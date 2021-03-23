New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, United States, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037567/?utm_source=GNW





In 2019, carriers started to experience negative Ethernet revenue growth rates in the retail segment.This study updates the analysis presented in Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, 2019 (Stratecast / A314 / 9B).



It presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the business carrier (retail) Ethernet services market and includes market revenue forecasts, port forecasts, and a market share analysis. The analysis is segmented by transport distance (metro versus long haul) and service type (dedicated or port-based services versus switched or VLAN-aware services).

Author: Gina Sanchez

