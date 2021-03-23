New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Profiles of Key Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturers Making an Impact on the Indian Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037566/?utm_source=GNW





Automakers are creating separate EV business units to prepare themselves for the expected EV boom. However, the surge in EV demand will create significant demand for charging infrastructure; safety regulations and standards will also have to be implemented.India is still a nascent market in terms of EVs; nevertheless, OEMs have started experimenting and preparing themselves for the inevitable – a future that is electric. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were the first entrants in the EV market, and Maruti Suzuki plans to enter this space in the near term with a small compact EV as its first offering.Taking into account early adoption trends, eMobility will first penetrate the commercial and the fleet markets. Although mass adoption is not likely to happen in the short term, two wheelers and three wheelers are likely to witness substantial success right away. Battery capacity, especially for electric two wheelers, is likely to be a non-issue as bikes and mopeds are mainly used for inter-city travel/short distances; therefore, two wheelers are likely to be immensely successful.eCommerce companies (Amazon, for example) are launching initiatives to use eMobility for last-mile deliveries to reduce carbon footprint. India is experimenting with eMobility for public transport and has deployed electric inter-city buses across some of the major cities. The electric two-wheeler market in India holds significant potential, especially because the country is the world’s largest two-wheeler market in sales as well as production (ranked behind China).This study profiles the major EV manufacturers making an impact on the Indian market, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra and international giants such as Toyota, Renault, and Honda. The study also looks at start-ups that are innovating in the electric two-wheeler space (Athere and Ampere, for instance).This research service contains:1. OEM overviews2. Information about OEM R&D, EV product offerings, product specifications, partnerships, and future plans3. A segment-wise analysis of current vehicle portfolios4. Battery specification roadmaps5. A summary of overall EV strategy and segment focus6. Profiles of key two-wheeler EV start-ups

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037566/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________