Now Available in AWS Marketplace, Hammerspace Uses Storageless Data to Remove the Complexity Generated by Hybrid IT

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerspace today announced the general availability of Hammerspace version 4.6 in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now enjoy the benefits of storageless data to take the complexity out of storing and managing file data. Storageless data enables data portability and simplifies how data is stored and managed on-premises and across AWS Regions so you can run your apps anywhere.



Customers of Hammerspace are focused on cloud-first strategies to solve common use cases such as cache-to-cloud, burst-to-cloud, and multi-site concurrent data access for collaboration, data protection, and disaster recovery of their file data.

“Storageless data eliminates data gravity,” said Douglas Fallstrom, SVP Product at Hammerspace. “Our customers are leveraging AWS to store most of their file data while still keeping their active data close to the application. They centralize data in AWS for ransomware protection, backup, active archive, and disaster recovery. And they love that we make it easy to span regions regardless of distance, making data available anywhere without having to copy it everywhere. This saves them a significant amount of time and money.”

New features and enhancements

Global File System – Customers can now actively deploy a single namespace across different geographical sites and replicate data and metadata across these sites. The data in global shares are available for read-write on multiple sites at the same time. Support for data resilience across Availability Zones on AWS – Hammerspace can be deployed across different Availability Zones for full data and access resilience within an AWS Region. This allows customers to control data placement across Availability Zones using objectives, in addition to providing High Availability (HA) failover support across Availability Zones. Metering Enabled Consumption – Simplify the licensing of Hammerspace with consumption based on capacity and metered directly through AWS Marketplace AMI subscriptions. Backup and Recovery – Maintain data availability across multiple sites in the event of a real disaster with automated and streamlined workflows.

Hammerspace customers include well-known brands across industries including Financial Services, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Government, Higher Education, and Legal Services.

Try Hammerspace on AWS Marketplace today and get 10TB for free.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is storageless data for hybrid IT environments. By untethering data from the infrastructure, Hammerspace overcomes data gravity to provide dynamic and efficient hybrid IT storage as a fully automated, consumption-based resource. Customers self-service their data management to enable workload portability from the cloud to the edge. To learn more, visit us at www.hammerspace.com , on Twitter @Hammerspace_Inc, or on LinkedIn at Hammerspace.