Seven Brew Announces Majority Investment From Drink House Holdings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Brew Drive-Thru Coffee (“Seven Brew”) today announced it has received a majority investment from Drink House Holdings (“DHH”), an executive and entrepreneur led partnership focused exclusively on the consumer sector. The Company also unveiled plans to launch its franchising program, fueling accelerated growth and expansion across the country. As a purpose-driven brand, Seven Brew plans to grow with likeminded, world-class institutional and independent franchise partners across the U.S.



Founded in 2016 by a love for coffee and a passion for cultivating kindness, Seven Brew was welcomed with enthusiasm by coffee lovers in Northwest Arkansas and has created a deeply loyal customer following. Today, Seven Brew is revolutionizing the drive-thru experience by treating people like people, igniting happiness, and creating enduring connections with customers. The authenticity of Seven Brew uniquely positions the concept to be successful across a wide-ranging customer demographic and geographies.

Drink House Holdings (“DHH”) is led by Jamie B. Coulter, a long-time leader and visionary in the restaurant business, and Jimmy John Liautaud, the founder and former chairman of Jimmy John's sandwich chain. The management team brings a combination of operating, investing, real estate, financial and transaction experience, and has worked together for several decades, creating noteworthy shareholder value in their past experiences. Tried-and-true management strategies from DHH’s best-in-class franchising experience will empower the brand’s vision of becoming a leading global restaurant brand.

"We believe the drive-thru category is ripe for reinvention and rapid growth and we’re well positioned to disrupt and lead," said Jimmy John Liautaud of DHH. "We admire the Brew Crew’s passion towards fearlessly exploring new ideas, ingredients, and connections that help us learn more about ourselves, each other, and our communities.”

The partnership will enable Seven Brew to expand an undeniably deep consumer connection. The brand continues to attract best-in-class talent, improve the speed and quality of service, and fine tune operations to execute on a disciplined strategy in this dynamic category. Leveraging DHH’s core competencies will accelerate Seven Brew’s domestic footprint by opening company and franchised stands in new and existing markets.

“Drink House Holdings understands the goals, vision, and core values of Seven Brew and those remain the same - to cultivate and expand our unique company culture and dedication to our people, customers and local communities. We have set ambitious growth and expansion goals, including launching a franchising program, and Drink House Holdings’ expertise will be invaluable in achieving those goals,” added Evan Grisham, President and Director of Franchising for Seven Brew.

"We believe that the combination of Drink House Holdings’ industry resources and expertise, as well as our global brand-building experience, will help us to grow Seven Brew into a category leader, while remaining true to the original mission of the brand," added Jamie B. Coulter of DHH.

Seven Brew is revolutionizing the coffee industry with delicious drinks made from the best ingredients, served by always energetic, upbeat, fun, and welcoming brewistas, in a fast and consistent drive-thru experience. The coffee authority, coupled with a redefined drive-thru experience, is at the heart and soul of Seven Brew.

About Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee

Seven Brew serves espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy, sodas, and more. In addition to its mission of cultivating kindness, Seven Brew is committed to the communities it serves. Seven Brew is proud to call North West Arkansas its hometown, with its headquarters, known within the company as the Training Center for stand operations, located in Fayetteville. To learn more about Seven Brew, visit www.7brew.com.

About Drink House Holdings

Drink House Holdings is an executive and entrepreneur led partnership focused exclusively on the consumer sector.

Media Contact:

Liz DiTrapano

Smith Street Communications

Liz@Smithstreetcomms.com

(617)717-8917