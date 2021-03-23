New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Kettles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032910/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Smart Kettles Market to Reach $937.3 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Kettles estimated at US$277.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$937.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wi-Fi, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$381 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bluetooth segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $82.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
- The Smart Kettles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$82.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$160.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.
- Voice-enabled Segment to Record 18% CAGR
- In the global Voice-enabled segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$92.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$113.3 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- AEG
- AppKettle
- Apple
- Auroma Brewing Company
- Breville Australia
- Brewista, Inc.
- Fellow Industries, Inc.
- Sage Appliances
- Smarter Applications Ltd
- Xiaomi
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
