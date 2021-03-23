New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Hospitality Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032908/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Abstract:

- Global Smart Hospitality Market to Reach $58.1 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Hospitality estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 22.6% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21% CAGR and reach US$34.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR

- The Smart Hospitality market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.3% and 19.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Blazon Hotels

BuildingIQ

Cisco

Cloudbeds

Control4Corporation

Frontdesk

Guestline

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infor

Johnson Controls

NEC Corporation

Oracle

Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Samsung

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Winhotel Solution SL

WiSuite







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Hospitality Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Business Hotels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Business Hotels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Heritage &

Boutique Hotels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Heritage & Boutique

Hotels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Resorts & Spas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Resorts & Spas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Hotel Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Hotel Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality

by Type - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality

by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels,

Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Hotel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business Hotels,

Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &

Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business

Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other

Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality

by Type - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality

by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels,

Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business

Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other

Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality

by Type - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality

by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels,

Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business

Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other

Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &

Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business

Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other

Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &

Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business

Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other

Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &

Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business

Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other

Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality

by Type - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality

by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels,

Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by

Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business

Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other

Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality by

Type - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Hospitality by

Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels,

Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Hotel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business Hotels,

Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Hospitality by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &

Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Hospitality by Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas

and Other Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &

Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality

by Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and

Other Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Hospitality by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &

Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Hospitality by Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas

and Other Hotel Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

