Mazda Motorsports, Sponsored by Idemitsu, Finish an Impressive Second at Sebring

SEBRING, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The defending race champion No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda RT24-P DPi, sponsored by Idemitsu Lubricants America (ILA), took a hard-fought second place overall finish at the 69th Twelve Hours of Sebring on Saturday. Drivers Harry Tincknell, Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito earned valuable points in this race, the second event of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Series, on the iconic 3.74-mile Sebring International Raceway. The team leads the Championship standings.



During the waning laps of the grueling 12-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, Tincknell drove nose-to-tail, within one second of the leader, while holding off a last-lap charge from the third place finisher. At the finish, the Mazda was a mere 1.435 seconds off the pace.

”Another great race at Sebring for the 55 coming home P2,” said Tincknell after the race. “I believe we lead the championship (Michelin Endurance Cup Series). Fantastic, consistent start to the year after 36 hours of racing. We didn’t have the fastest car today but we sure maximized everything we had and we’re very happy.”

“It’s tough to finish less than two seconds behind at the checkers, but we’re incredibly proud of the team for a great race today,” said Jonathan Applegate, Program Manager, Mazda Motorsports. “No complaints though. We led 93 laps and were good enough to win. We’re excited to get to the next race and keep the momentum.”

The excitement of the second-place finish was shared by the team from Idemitsu at trackside. “Idemitsu is behind this Mazda team day and night and we are thrilled to be here to strengthen our racing partnership for the long haul,” said Mike Park, Director OES and Automotive Aftermarket, Idemitsu Lubricants America.

The Mazda Motorsports Idemitsu No. 55 team resumes action May 14-16 with the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio.

Idemitsu Lubricants America is the Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) official factory-fill lubricants partner and the bulk oil program supplier for the Genuine Mazda Premium Oil Program, as well as a primary Mazda Motorsports USA sponsor.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1911, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (IKC) is a Japanese petroleum company and the second-largest refiner and lubricants supplier in Japan. In order to evolve into a resilient business entity, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. will continue to, both domestically and abroad, operate and expand in the following five business segments: Petroleum Products, Basic Chemicals, Functional Materials, Electricity & Renewable Energy, and Resources. The company's Functional Materials segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants.

About Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation

Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation (ILAC) is a premier lubricants manufacturer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., committed to providing quality, innovation, and service to customers across North America. ILAC offers unmatched production quality, ensuring peak operating performance from a full range of lubricants for the automotive and industrial sectors. Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation provides environmentally-friendly, cost-effective lubricant solutions that help maximize performance efficiencies and minimize cost.

About Mazda North American Operations

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees Mazda vehicles' sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Mazda Motor de Mexico manages operations in Mexico in Mexico City.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c633c055-ae8a-44c4-84c1-0db52beae84f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d72487b7-cdb2-47aa-b5a6-7841790b5b0e