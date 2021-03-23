Tokio Marine HCC Announces Sharon Brock’s Retirement and Names Tom Weist Chief Financial Officer Effective April 1

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that, effective April 1, 2021, Sharon Brock will retire as its Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Financial Officer, and Tom Weist, currently serving as Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Financial Officer alongside Ms. Brock, will be named Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Brock is expected to remain with the company in an advisory capacity until April 1, 2022, during which time she will be available to support the transition.



Mr. Weist joined Tokio Marine HCC in 2011 as its Chief Actuary. In 2017, he was named General Manager of the Risk Management Department of Tokio Marine and Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Technologies in addition to his Chief Actuary responsibilities. Mr. Weist has served as Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Financial Officer of Tokio Marine HCC since October 1, 2019. Prior to joining Tokio Marine HCC, he held a number of leadership positions in actuarial pricing, predictive modeling and enterprise risk management at Munich Re, Chubb and Tokio Millennium Re.

“Sharon has contributed over 16 years to Tokio Marine HCC, and her achievements will not be forgotten. Her work ethic, command for complexity and dedication to the company have been exemplary. She has been a mentor to many, and her influence has made an impact on all of those with whom she has worked. I extend my warmest congratulations and wish her all the best in her retirement,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

“While Sharon will be missed by all of us at Tokio Marine HCC, her retirement is well deserved. Her hard work and diligence have greatly benefited the company. I wish her the best in what lies ahead,” added Mike Schell, Tokio Marine HCC’s President.

“I am delighted to have Tom take on the role of Chief Financial Officer,” continued Ms. Rivera. “He has the right background to lead our finance organization with deep experience in risk, actuarial and capital functions that will benefit us as we grow and innovate as a specialty insurance company.”

In continuing the natural progression of transition within the finance organization, Mark Buechler, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will also retire effective April 1, 2021. Mr. Buechler has served Tokio Marine HCC for over 32 years in various finance positions of increasing responsibility. Jeff Turner, Vice President of Corporate Reporting, will be promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer upon Mr. Buechler’s retirement. Mr. Turner will report to Mr. Weist, and Mr. Buechler will continue to serve Tokio Marine HCC as a part-time consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

“Mark’s dedication and contribution over his 32-year career with Tokio Marine HCC has been nothing less than outstanding. I’m sure that retirement will offer Mark many new endeavors, which I know he will embrace wholeheartedly, just as he has done here at Tokio Marine HCC. I wish him the absolute best,” commented Ms. Brock.

“It has been my pleasure to work with Mark over the years. I am confident that he will find the same success in retirement that he has experienced during his time with Tokio Marine HCC,” added Mr. Weist.

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $36 billion as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.



