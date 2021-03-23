Andy Bhushan Promoted to Co-CEO of City Twig, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Twig, Inc, a rapidly growing InsurTech developing novel Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) solutions for insurance carriers to improve the accessibility of insurance products to end users has promoted Andy Bhushan to Co-CEO.



Bhushan served as City Twig’s Chief Information Officer since joining the company as a technology founder in March 2018, and most recently served as the company’s President since June 2020.

“Andy brings tremendous experience in artificial intelligence and technology to drive efficiencies in the industry and is instrumental to build our vision of making insurance accessible to diverse populations,” said Mike Kratzer, Chairman of the Board, and Co-CEO, City Twig. “Andy has a proven track record of success, passion for helping people and brings the youth and energy to take our company to the next level. I am very excited for the next level of our partnership.”

“Mike’s visionary mindset to focus on core values, customer centric problem solving, and innovation greatly inspires me and our team to achieve higher and put our customers first,” said Andy Bhushan, Co-CEO, City Twig. “I’m very excited to serve as Co-CEO and honored to lead our team and partners into the future.”

With the Co-CEO model, Kratzer continues as Chairman of the Board and will lead City Twig’s vision in corporate functions, operations and stakeholder engagement. Bhushan, who remains on the board, will oversee City Twig’s innovation in technology, growth strategy and culture.

City Twig is a rapidly growing startup that comprises of a suite of Machine Learning (M.L.) capabilities to provide actionable insights for leading insurance organizations, carriers, agencies and IMO’s to service insureds with the right products and increase business. The Co-CEO model further enables City Twig to continue its trajectory of growth as the company drives toward its next milestone of building personalized insurance roadmaps for 1MM+ individuals and making insurance accessible to younger generations.

