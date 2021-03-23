Moore Kuehn Encourages TBA, ITAC, SCPE, and SPNV Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Thoma Bravo Advantage ( NYSE: TBA)



Thoma Bravo Advantage has agreed to merge with ironSource. Under the proposed transaction, Thoma Bravo shareholders will own only 9% of the combined company.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITAC)



Industrial Tech Acquisitions has agreed to merge with Arbe Robotics. Under the proposed transaction, Industrial Tech shareholders will own just 10.7% of the combined company.

SC Health Corp. (NYSE: SCPE)



SC Health Corp. has agreed to merge with Rockley Photonics. Under the proposed transaction, SC Health shareholders will own only 11.3% of the combined company.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company ( NYSE: SPNV)



Supernova Partners Acquisition Company has agreed to merge with Offerpad, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, Supernova Partners shareholders will retain only 11.9% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245