New York, March 23, 2021
Abstract:
- Global Smart Containers Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Containers estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $879.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR
- The Smart Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$879.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 14.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.
- Services Segment to Record 17.4% CAGR
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$389 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Ambrosus
- CA Technologies
- Docker Inc.
- Globe Tracker
- IBM Corporation
- Joyent
- Mesosphere Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nexiot AG
- Orbcomm
- Phillips Connect Technologies (Division of Phillips Industries)
- Rancher Labs, Inc.
- Red Hat, Inc.
- Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions (Robert Bosch GmbH)
- SeaLand (Maersk)
- Smart Containers Group AG
- Traxens
- ZillionSource Technologies Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Containers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverages
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Global
Positioning System (GPS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Positioning
System (GPS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Cellular by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Cellular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Range Wide
Area Network (LoRa WAN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Bluetooth 4.0 Low
Energy (BLE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy
(BLE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other
Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by
Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long
Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy
(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other
Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long
Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy
(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other
Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long
Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy
(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other
Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long
Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy
(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other
Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long
Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy
(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other
Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long
Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy
(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS),
Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth
4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other
Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers
by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long
Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy
(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other
Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by
Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long
Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy
(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Containers by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Containers by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and
Food & Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS),
Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth
4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Containers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide
Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &
Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS),
Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth
4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global
Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area
Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Containers by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and
Food & Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS),
Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth
4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Containers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide
Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
