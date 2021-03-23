- Global Smart Containers Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027

New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Containers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032901/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Smart Containers Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Containers estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $879.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR

- The Smart Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$879.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 14.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.

- Services Segment to Record 17.4% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$389 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Ambrosus

CA Technologies

Docker Inc.

Globe Tracker

Google

IBM Corporation

Joyent

Mesosphere Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nexiot AG

Orbcomm

Phillips Connect Technologies (Division of Phillips Industries)

Rancher Labs, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions (Robert Bosch GmbH)

SeaLand (Maersk)

Smart Containers Group AG

Traxens

ZillionSource Technologies Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032901/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Containers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverages

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Global

Positioning System (GPS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Positioning

System (GPS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Cellular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Cellular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Range Wide

Area Network (LoRa WAN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Bluetooth 4.0 Low

Energy (BLE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy

(BLE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other

Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &

Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by

Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long

Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy

(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other

Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &

Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long

Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy

(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other

Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &

Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long

Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy

(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other

Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &

Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long

Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy

(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other

Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &

Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long

Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy

(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other

Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &

Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long

Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy

(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,

Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &

Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS),

Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth

4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other

Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &

Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers

by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long

Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy

(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other

Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &

Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Containers by

Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long

Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy

(BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Containers by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,

Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Containers by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and

Food & Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS),

Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth

4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Containers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide

Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,

Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and Food &

Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS),

Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth

4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area

Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Containers

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Vertical - Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,

Other Verticals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Containers by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals and

Food & Beverages for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Containers by Technology - Global Positioning System (GPS),

Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth

4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Containers by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide

Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (BLE) and

Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 34

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032901/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________