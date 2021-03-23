RiskIQ Named a Strong Performer in External Threat Intelligence Services by Leading Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ , a leader in Internet Threat Intelligence, today announced it was among the twelve select companies invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Services, Q1 2021. In this evaluation for educating security and risk professionals, RiskIQ was cited as a Strong Performer. According to the report, “[RiskIQ] excels in uncovering infrastructure masquerading as a brand and, via its managed service, has a robust takedown service, relieving clients of adding headcount … Its PassiveTotal product is exceptional at tracking threat infrastructure.”



Participants were evaluated on 26 criteria to determine rank. RiskIQ’s new Illuminate Platform received the highest possible scores in the Brand Threat Intelligence, Innovation Roadmap, Market Approach, Information Quality, and Strategic Partners criteria, with the Forrester report stating that RiskIQ is "best for customers that prioritize open source technical intelligence.”

The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Services, Q1 2021 recommends that customers look for external threat intelligence services providers that specialize in protecting brand reputation and have primary source intelligence. According to Forrester, as the number and sophistication of cyberthreats increase and IT environments become more complex, "S&R pros seek out threat intelligence providers that have just the right visibility into threats most relevant to their organization and industry."

In the Wave, RiskIQ received the highest possible scores in the criteria of Brand Threat Intelligence and Strategic Partners.

The Forrester report notes, “[RiskIQ] excels in uncovering infrastructure masquerading as a brand and, via its managed service, has a robust takedown service, relieving clients of adding headcount.”

The report also states, “[RiskIQ]’s PassiveTotal product is exceptional at tracking threat infrastructure.”

Delivering real-time intelligence combining knowledge of customers’ unique attack surface and adversary infrastructure, RiskIQ helps organizations rapidly classify threats uniquely relevant to their internet footprint. This crucial capability enables them to prioritize analysis, triage, and response for what matters most.

“The extended enterprise attack surface has become a fluid, dynamic, and entangled digital threat landscape where adversaries can easily hide,” said RiskIQ CEO Lou Manousos. “Security teams now require next-gen intelligence that combines knowledge of the organization's unique attack surface with adversary infrastructure.”

The breakneck speed of digital transformation has emboldened modern threat actors, whose campaigns have grown global in scale across the internet ecosystem. RiskIQ believes just gathering intelligence from open sources or network telemetry isn't enough to tackle this growing security challenge. Security and Risk professionals must have access to real-world observations of an organization's attack surface and threat indicators from adversaries worldwide.

