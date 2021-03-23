New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032900/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Smart Coatings Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Coatings estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.8% over the period 2020-2027. Multi-Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22% CAGR and reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single Layer segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.3% CAGR
- The Smart Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 17.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- 3M
- A&K Painting Company, Inc.
- AnCatt, Inc
- Balcony Systems Solutions Ltd
- Bayer AG
- Debiotech S.A
- DOW
- DSM
- DuPont
- Eastern Chemical Company
- Greenkote
- Helicity Technologies, Inc.
- HygraTek
- NEI Corporation
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Research Frontier, Inc.
- RPM International, Inc.
- Sherwin-Williams Company
- Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.
- The Lubrizol Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Layer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Layer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Layer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Single Layer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and Single
Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace &
Defense and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings
by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace &
Defense and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace &
Defense and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace &
Defense and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings
by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace &
Defense and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings
by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace &
Defense and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings
by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace &
Defense and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace &
Defense and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by Layer -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and Single
Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace &
Defense and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings
by Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer
and Single Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine,
Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer and
Single Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine,
Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by Layer - Multi-Layer and Single Layer - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings
by Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Layer
and Single Layer for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Marine,
Aerospace & Defense and Building & Construction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Coatings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense and Building &
Construction for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
