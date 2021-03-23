New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart City Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032899/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Smart City Platforms Market to Reach $258.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart City Platforms estimated at US$134.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$258.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.8% over the period 2020-2027. Platforms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$159.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

- The Smart City Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Alibaba

AWS

Bosch.io

CIMCON Lighting

Cisco

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Fybr

Google

Hitachi

Huawei

IBM

Intel

KaaIoT Technologies

Microsoft

NEC

Oracle

SAP

Schneider Electric

SICE

Siemens

Sierra Wireless

Siradel

Smarter City Solutions

thethings.iO

Ubicquia







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart City Platforms Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Platforms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Platforms by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Citizen Engagement

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Citizen Engagement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Energy & Utilities

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrastructure

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Offshore by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Offshore by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Onsite by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Onsite by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Citizen Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart

Energy & Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms

by Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart City Platforms

by Offering - Platforms and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart City Platforms

by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart Transportation,

Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and Infrastructure

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart City Platforms

by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Platforms and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Citizen Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety,

Smart Energy & Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Platforms and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Citizen Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety,

Smart Energy & Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Platforms and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Citizen Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety,

Smart Energy & Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 34

