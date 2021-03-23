Call for Proposals Now Open for Virtual GitLab Commit 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab , the open DevOps platform and one of the world’s largest all-remote companies, announced today the Call for Proposals (CFP) for Virtual GitLab Commit 2021 , taking place online August 10 and 11.



GitLab Commit, GitLab’s user event, first launched in 2019 to bring together the GitLab community for hands-on tips and tricks for maturing GitLab use cases and networking with other users and experts. Since then, the event has evolved to exhibit feats of inspiration and transformation that have changed peoples’ way of interacting and collaborating. Speakers showcase the power of community and sharing DevOps best practices through strategy and technology discussions, lessons learned, behind-the-scenes looks at the development lifecycle, and more. This year, the theme for Virtual GitLab Commit will be “Innovate Together.”



“Innovation doesn’t happen in a vacuum. True innovation results from the diversity in experiences, wisdom, and creativity of others,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab. “GitLab Commit provides a platform for all members of the software development community, no matter the stage of professional development they are in, to share with and learn from each other.”

As the open DevOps platform, GitLab supports teams to change how software is delivered. Commit amplifies these stories of transformation to empower DevOps teams to increase velocity, collaboration, and visibility. Each talk and experience submitted for Commit will be considered for its own merits and its connection to the GitLab community and product.

Suggested content topics or categories include:

GitLab How-tos, Tips, and Tricks: See and share lessons about using and maximizing GitLab with the broader GitLab community

Leading Transformation: How to plan, shape, and lead a DevOps transformation

CI/CD, Automation, and Optimization: How to design, build, and optimize pipelines

DevSecOps: How to make security relevant and critical in the DevOps lifecycle

Cloud Native: How to embrace the move to microservices and cloud-native applications

Remote, But Always Connected: What are the tactical ways you’ve made remote work?

DevOps Adoption: How to start, adopt, and lead an organization in implementing DevOps

Education and Learning: Using GitLab for education environments, DevOps learning, and non-profits

Transparency and Collaboration: How is GitLab enabling your team to be more transparent and collaborate both internally and externally?

Beyond Code: How are you using GitLab for non-coding activities?

Open Platform: How is GitLab's open core nature and philosophy enabling your team or organization to succeed?



The CFP is open to all individuals with ideas around this theme to share. Submissions will be reviewed on a rolling basis. The CFP will close on 2021-04-30 at 11:59pm PT.

Learn more at https://about.gitlab.com/events/commit/ . For any additional questions, please email commit@gitlab.com .

If you would like to sponsor this event, please email sponsorcommit@gitlab.com

