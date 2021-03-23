Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition Presents 2021 Sentinel Award to U.S Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) and U.S. Representative Jim Langevin (D-RI, 2nd District)

MARBLEHEAD, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition (WPRC) announced that Senator Mike Rounds (SD), and Congressman James Langevin (RI-02), have been awarded the 2021 WPRC Sentinel Award for their legislative leadership on behalf of the domestic defense industrial base that supports U.S. servicemembers and homeland security personnel. The Sentinel Award is presented annually to Members of Congress who have exhibited unique leadership to ensure high quality, American-made personal protective gear, uniforms, footwear and equipment are available to the Federal government at the best value to the taxpayer.

WPRC Chairman Justin Mayer said, “Senator Rounds and Congressman Langevin continue to lead vital efforts to support the domestic industrial base, enabling the rapid production of American-made military and medical PPE during a period of sustained market disruptions. We are grateful for their leadership on behalf of those who serve in the Armed Services, the Department of Homeland Security, and frontline medical personnel. Sen. Rounds and Rep. Langevin are working every day to renew and strengthen American production of critical life-saving equipment and PPE at the best value to the Federal government.”



The Sentinel Award presentation took place during the 2021 WPRC Legislative Summit, conducted virtually due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. WPRC members participated in virtual meetings with key Members of Congress and staff members to advocate for best-in-class, American-made equipment, textiles and uniforms for U.S. service members, frontline medical responders, and the operational agencies within the Department of Homeland Security.

WPRC’s top legislative priority, the Homeland Security Procurement Reform (HOPR) Act, was passed unanimously in the House in the 116th Congress and will be re-introduced in the 117th to help ensure that American tax dollars are spent on high-quality, American-made uniforms, footwear and personal protective equipment (PPE). The WPRC continues to lead legislative advocacy to strengthen the domestic industrial base for manufacturers of PPE, body armor, ballistic helmets, eye protection, hearing protection, footwear, load carriage and the critical input materials required to maintain a complete, healthy domestic supply chain.



About the Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition and the Sentinel Award:



The Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition (WPRC) Sentinel Award is the association’s highest honor, presented annually to policymakers who have demonstrated extraordinary support for the American industry that manufactures advanced combat clothing and equipment for the Armed Services and Department of Homeland Security.

WPRC member companies strive every day to provide innovative, advanced solutions to ensure that our armed forces are prepared for any encounter, anywhere in the world. Senator Michael “Mike” Rounds represents the State of South Dakota. He serves on the Committee on Armed Services; Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Veterans’ Affairs; and Environment and Public Works. Congressman James Langevin represents the 2nd District of Rhode Island and serves as a senior member of the Committee on Armed Services.