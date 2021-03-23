Rapala VMC Corporation: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

English Finnish

Rapala VMC Corporation

Managers’ transactions

March 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Cavander, Jan-Elof

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer

Name: Rapala VMC Corporation

LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91

Initial notification

Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20210323103150_10

Transaction details

Transaction date: 2021-03-22

Venue: Not applicable

Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a share-based incentive

Volume: 16 525

Unit price: 0.00

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 16 525

Volume weighted

average price: 0.00

For further information, please contact: General Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2020, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.





