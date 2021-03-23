Anchor Ingredients and Barrett Petfood Innovations Partner to Build Premium Freeze-Drying Manufacturing Facility

FARGO, N.D., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC (“Anchor”), a leading supplier of premium ingredients for the food and pet food industries, and Barrett Petfood Innovations (“BPI”), a rapidly expanding co-manufacturer of premium pet foods, have partnered to build a new state-of-the-art freeze-drying manufacturing facility to service the growing demand for protein ingredients.



The facility will be located near BPI’s new 165,000 sq. ft. co-manufacturing extrusion plant in Little Falls, MN. This facility, combined with Anchor Ingredients’ processing and origination expertise, will create the industry’s first centralized pet food manufacturing site for premium brands.

“We are excited to add freeze-drying to our portfolio here at BPI and offer our branded customers a one-stop shop for all of their co-manufacturing needs,” said Tom Barrett, co-managing director of BPI. The new freeze-drying facility will utilize the latest technology and offer unique microbial reduction equipment to ensure evolving food safety requirements are met.

Anchor continues to prioritize value-added processing as the business grows. To date, Anchor has been focused on supporting its customers through the development, procurement and processing of raw ingredients. The company is excited to continue moving further downstream in the ingredient value chain, supporting its branded customers through co-manufacturing freeze-dried products.

“Anchor is hyper-focused on innovation and being in a position to support the evolving and dynamic pet food industry. We are excited to now be able to manage our ingredients along the entire value chain through the partnership with BPI,” said Al Yablonski, CEO and co-founder of Anchor.

Anchor and BPI have a long history of working together, and both place value on premium ingredients and exceptional customer service, while never sacrificing on quality control or food safety. The partnership in a freeze-drying facility further enhances the collaboration opportunities into the future.

“We share a common vision of where this industry is going and have always been focused on exceptional customer service and doing what is right for our customers,” said Sarah Barrett, co-managing director of BPI.

For more information, please visit www.anchoringredients.com and www.barrettpetfoodinnovations.com.

ABOUT ANCHOR INGREDIENTS CO.:

Anchor Ingredients Co., Inc. was founded in 2015 as a premium ingredient company supplying the food and pet food markets domestically and abroad. The company is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with six value-add processing plants across the Upper Midwest, and sales offices in California and Minnesota.

ABOUT BARRETT PETFOOD INNOVATIONS:

Family-owned Barrett Petfood Innovations (“BPI”) is a US-based co-manufacturer that ships globally and sources locally. The company produces a wide range of formulas for dogs, cats, reptiles, birds, fish, livestock and zoo animals. In the dog and cat food category, BPI mainly produces super-premium extruded products, such as those with high fresh meat inclusions, as well as premium treats.

