Laugh Off Lockdown With Kehillah!

Palo Alto, California, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehillah Presents “Laugh Off Lockdown” Better than the usual GALA!

An enjoyable evening at home In support of our wonderful school.

Just think…NO wondering what to wear, NO parking hassles, NO two-drink minimum. Curl up with your family and LOL together in a fundraiser of lighthearted comedy. Featuring three superb Bay Area entertainers!

Lisa Geduldig: The creator of “Kung Pao Kosher Comedy Show”, one of the longest running shows in San Francisco.

Cathy Ladman: one of the writers of “King of Queens” and winner of the American Comedy Award.

Samson Kotelkar, founder of Comedy Oakland, “zooming laughter to your living room!”

Where? Your couch!

When? April 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM [PST]

How? Live-streamed directly to you and yours.

General Admission: $18.00 donation.

We have a lot to be grateful for. In addition to joining us for our evening of comedy, we also invite you to consider making a difference in the lives of our students by further supporting Kehillah Jewish High School. 100% OF ALL DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE

Come Laugh Off Lockdown with us!

