AE2S Opens Denver Metro Office

Englewood, CO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AE2S announces the opening of its new office in the Denver Metro. “We’re excited to further establish the AE2S presence in Colorado. We have a great team there with a range of experience and technical capabilities, including senior engineers with water, wastewater, and water resource experience, plus civil municipal and electrical engineers,” says Grant Meyer, AE2S CEO. “We believe our ‘Think Big. Go Beyond’ mantra will resonate in the Centennial State.”

The Englewood location is the second Colorado office for the civil engineering consulting firm, which also has an office in Dillon. The new office is located at 9635 Maroon Circle Suite 210, in Englewood. In all, AE2S has 21 offices located across eight states in the Rocky Mountain and upper Midwest regions. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures, a grand opening event has been delayed.

In addition to the new office location, AE2S announces the hire of Michael Swearingen and José Velazquez. As Regional Client Program Leader, Swearingen will lead the growth initiatives for the firm’s team in Englewood and the surrounding area in support of surface water, stormwater, drainage, water/wastewater treatment, and conveyance-related work in the area.

“In joining AE2S, I look forward to helping to grow the firm into the Colorado and Mountain West market by promoting AE2S’ focus on extreme client service. Although this market is well represented by large national and multi-national firms AE2S’ focus on being a water engineering firm first uniquely positions us to fill the underserved needs of both large and small municipal and district organizations,” says Swearingen. “Water here in the west is the most limited, controlled and precious resource we have. Helping communities and organizations to be good stewards of that resource helps all of us, and that is exciting and fulfilling.”

Velazquez joins the AE2S Wastewater Practice as a Senior Consultant with over 42 years of consulting engineering experience on wastewater and water related projects across the United States and internationally. “I’m looking forward to working with a water/wastewater specialty firm and further growing AE2S in the Colorado market,” says Velazquez.

ABOUT AE2S AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, and communications services. AE2S have offices located in Lake Havasu and Buckeye, AZ; Dillon and Englewood, CO; Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, and Williston, N.D.; Maple Grove and Lake of the Woods, MN.; Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Bozeman, MT.; Spearfish, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls, S.D.; Madison, WI; and Lehi, UT. For more information, visit www.ae2s.com or AE2S on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

