ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Correction Re. Transaction in own shares

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company")
Correction Re. Transaction in own shares
Please note that the announcement below replaces the transaction in own shares announcement released on 22 March 2021. The Company purchased 274,661 Ordinary Shares (and not 376,460 Ordinary Shares as originally announced). The stated price paid per share is unaffected. As stated, the correct figure for the transaction as a percentage of class in issue should have been 0.124% (and not 0.169% as originally announced).
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
22 March 2021
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 22 March 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|No.
purchased
|Price paid
per share
|% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each
|274,661
|57.0p
|0.124%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
-End