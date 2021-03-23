ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Correction Re. Transaction in own shares

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company")

Correction Re. Transaction in own shares

Please note that the announcement below replaces the transaction in own shares announcement released on 22 March 2021. The Company purchased 274,661 Ordinary Shares (and not 376,460 Ordinary Shares as originally announced). The stated price paid per share is unaffected. As stated, the correct figure for the transaction as a percentage of class in issue should have been 0.124% (and not 0.169% as originally announced). 

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc 


Transaction in own shares


22 March 2021

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 22 March 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:

 No. 
purchased		Price paid 
per share		% of class 
in issue
Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each274,66157.0p 0.124%

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820

