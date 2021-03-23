Regarding the draft alternative resolution submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Žemaitijos Pienas

English Lithuanian

﻿ AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS informs the shareholders that received by shareholders (controlling at least 1/20 of the votes ) an alternative draft resolution has been received on the issue included in the agenda. Taking this into account and in accordance with Article 25 (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania the Company submits a supplemented full draft resolution and a supplemented general advance ballot paper with an alternative draft resolution. G. Keliauskas + 370 687 18399





Attachments