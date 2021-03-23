Associa Gulf Coast Named 2021 Florida Community Association Journal Readers’ Choice Platinum Award Winner

Fort Myers, FL, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast was recently awarded the 2021 Readers’ Choice Platinum Award by the Florida Community Association Journal (FLCAJ).

The Florida Community Association Journal publishes news and vital information for operators of condominiums, homeowners’ associations, cooperatives, and other multi-unit communities every month. Featuring articles dealing with areas of interest to managers and board members, the editorial covers legal matters, accounting practices, insurance, rules enforcement, cost-savings practices, industry events, building and grounds maintenance, security solutions, education, and more.

This year will mark the eighth year of the FLCAJ Readers’ Choice Awards, which recognizes service providers that demonstrate exceptional service to the community association industry and the larger community. Readers select winners, and from more than 240 nominations and a record high of 11,500 votes cast, 182 service providers were recognized as winners. There are three levels of recognition: diamond, platinum, and gold. Winning service providers were classified into one level according to the number of votes they received. Associa Gulf Coast was named a Platinum Award winner for 2021. This is Associa Gulf Coast’s eighth year being named as Readers’ Choice Award winner.

“Associa Gulf Coast is proud to be chosen as a FLCAJ Readers’ Choice Platinum Award winner. We are honored to be recognized among top industry leaders committed to providing exceptional service to community associations across Florida,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “Our team has always been dedicated to providing the best management services, and this honor reflects on our team and the board members and associations we serve. Those relationships are vital to our success and the success of the communities we manage every day. We are thrilled to receive this award.”

