American Pacific Mining Announces Termination of Tuscarora Project Option with Soldera Mining Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) announces that, after the unfortunate passing of Bob Baxter, CEO of Soldera Mining Corp. (“Soldera”), the parties have terminated the earn-in option for the Company’s Tuscarora Gold Project as Soldera has decided to move in another direction with its business activities.



To date, Soldera has spent the following on the Tuscarora Gold Project:

USD$4,000 royalty payment to Nevada Select Royalty

USD$16,196 for claim fees

CDN$150,000 to Novo Resources Corp.

CDN$50,000 for the option payment

CDN$100,000 for the share buy-back



On February 3, 2021, the Company announced that following the final CND$150,000 payment to Novo Resources it has acquired 100% ownership of its Tuscarora Gold Project.

American Pacific is aggressively seeking a new partner to advance work at Tuscarora. An up-to-date National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical report can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/mxw69xsu.

The team at American Pacific sends their condolences to the Baxter family and wish to thank the team at Soldera for their professionalism during this difficult time.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metals opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, is the Company’s flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project, under option to GRAC Global Resource Acquisition Corp. and the Tuscarora Gold Project, under option to Soldera Mining, are two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

