ShotSpotter to Host Investor Days on March 30th and April 1st, 2021

NEWARK, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, announced today that it will be hosting a virtual set of Investor Days on Tuesday, March 30th and Thursday, April 1st, 2021. The presentations will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time on both days.



ShotSpotter’s executive management team will present how the Company is creating a more comprehensive suite of services for law enforcement and empowering precision policing.

A live video webcast of the event and slide presentation will be made available via the the investor relations page of the company’s website. An archived replay will be available following the event at the same link.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™, available in the second half of 2021, is an investigative case management solution that help detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

