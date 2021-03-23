AAXLL’s Balance CBD Joins Major National Brands in Providing Incentive for Persons to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

AAXLL Brands Company’s Balance CBD is delighted to offer free CBD to persons that can provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.



San Francisco, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- As the U.S. continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at a record pace, AAXLL’s market-leading brand Balance CBD is proud to offer free CBD to all consumers that can provide proof of their vaccination.

Following the announcement of other major retailers Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc, McDonald's Corporation, and Kroger Company, Balance CBD was inspired to launch a similar initiative to encourage and reward the American population with their efforts to fight and defeat the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting today, Balance CBD encourages consumers to provide proof of their vaccination. Simply visit https://www.balancecbd.com/covid-19-vaccination-reward, fill out the online form, and you will be emailed a coupon code that will double your order.

CEO Joseph Maskell stated, “There is light at the end of the tunnel; the vaccine is the world’s route out of a terrible situation. Here at Balance CBD, we would like to encourage everyone to get the vaccine at the very first opportunity made available to them. Let's beat this together and come back stronger!”

Balance CBD is dedicated to supporting local communities across America in the best way that it can. As well as this new initiative, Balance CBD will continue to support students with a scholarship via its Cannabis Cares initiative, and frontline healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19. If you know a frontline worker who could use a care package full of CBD products, you can submit to https://www.balancecbd.com/coronavirus#donation-form

Lastly, Balance CBD still continues to fight alongside individuals and corporations across the country such as Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Apple Inc in supporting America’s Food Fund. The fund is less than $11,000 away from reaching its $45,000,000 goal which aims to make sure everyone has access to food. Help us reach and surpass the goal today. Visit https://www.balancecbd.com/americas-food-fund to learn more.

About

AAXLL is a pioneering cannabis tech company that creates market-leading brands. Through proprietary technology, AAXLL’s brands are able to command the digital search ecosystem and deliver innovative, doctor-formulated cannabis and hemp products to the ever-expanding legal markets worldwide. Our industry-leading brands Balance CBD, Budderweeds, Dani Pepper, Discreetly Baked, and BC Bud comprise over 216 market leading product lines. AAXLL can be contacted via email at info@aaxll.com or by phone at +1 (209) 267-2204.

