Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Sequential Brands, Inc. ("Sequential" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SQBG) investors that acquired securities between November 3, 2016 and December 11, 2020.

It is alleged in this complaint that Sequential made materially misleading and/or false statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) Sequential knew or should have known in late 2016 that its goodwill was likely impaired; (2) Sequential avoided and delayed the material write down to goodwill in late 2016 through 2017; (3) Sequential understated its net loss and operating expenses and also materially overstated its income from goodwill, operations, and assets from late 2016 through 2017; (4) Sequential’s internal controls were deficient; (5) Sequential has failed to correct, restate, or disclose relevant improprieties, deceptive conduct, omissions, misstatements, and control violations; (6) Sequential was at greater risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement as a result of the foregoing; and (7) Sequential’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and faslse and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages, when the true details entered the market.

